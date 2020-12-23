GILMAN — Mary Jane Keigher, 92, of Gilman, passed away Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) surrounded by her husband and family.

She was born Jan. 9, 1928, in Joliet, the daughter of Leo and Marie (Reiter) O’Connor.

Mary Jane married James Keigher in Symerton, on Sept. 15, 1951. He survives.

Also surviving are her 10 children, Leo (Debbie) Keigher, of Minooka, Dick (Lorene) Keigher, of Danforth, Don Keigher, of Gilman, Bob (Candy) Keigher, of Scottsbluff, Neb., Ann (Tim) Kulow, of Paxton, Cliff (Michele) Keigher, of Onarga, Ray Keigher, of Champaign, Kay (Ron) Vinson, of Manhattan, Margie (Dave) Woolridge, of The Villages, Fla., and Jay (Maureen) Keigher, of Melvin; 29 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ed (Angela) O’Connor, of Moline; and one sister-in-law, Theresa O’Connor, of Wilmington.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Jerry O’Connor.

Mrs. Keigher was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman, where she cleaned and ironed linens for the altar as well as provided flowers for the altar until she was 80 years old. She was the former C.C.W. Woman of the Year. Mary Jane loved traveling, visiting and spending time with family, doing crossword puzzles, growing and arranging flowers, and bird watching.

Private visitation and funeral Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman, with the Rev. John Balluff officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Gilman.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church C.C.W.

