James Hack

CHAMPAIGN — James G. Hack, 80, of Champaign and formerly of Ashkum, passed away Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born Aug. 31, 1940, in Pontiac, a son of LeRoy and Emily Ommen Hack. Jim married Barbara A. Sterrenberg in Cullom, on Jan. 28, 1961. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Kevin (Tara) Hack, of Ashkum, and Gordon (Lisa) Hack, of Chatham; one daughter, Pamela (Jeff) Scott, of Mahomet; six grandchildren, Bryan (Regan) Hack, Andrew Hack, Jeremy (Frances) Hack, Nathan (Valerie) Hack, Evan Scott and Ella Scott; two great-grandchildren, Auburn and Blakely Hack; and one brother, Alan Hack, of Cullom.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Ronald Hack.

Jim was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign, and former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum. He was a charter member of the Ashkum Lions Club.

He was in sales and grain elevator construction for many years. He started out with Ford-Widholm and later worked for Tiffany Industries in St. Louis as vice president of Overseas Operations, building grain elevators in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. He also worked for Big Wheels Fertilizer Applicator in Paxton as a salesman and chief operating officer of the company. He most recently became self employed, owning Jim Hack and Associates, retiring in 2006. For the past 16 years, Jim took pride in making several trips to El Salvador with Habitat for Humanity International and Thrivent. Jim was recognized with a Habitat for Humanity Award for Solidarity for his work in El Salvador. He was also a recipient of the Champaign News-Gazette’s 70 over 70 award this year.

Private funeral services will be at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with pastors Scott and Melissa Keeble officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Cullom.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Champaign, Cristo Rey Lutheran Church in El Salvador, or Cristo Rey of Hope for Children in El Salvador.

