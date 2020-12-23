Daniel Sanchez

HERSCHER — Daniel E. “Danny” Sanchez, 58, of Herscher, passed away Dec. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 2, 1962, in Santa Ana, Calif., the son of John and Mercedes (Acosta) Sanchez and the stepson of Conrad Alvarez. Danny married Rita Mae Romero in Santa Ana, Calif., on Aug. 11, 1981.

Danny was an auto body technician.

His hobbies included studying the Bible and studying and playing music. Danny’s greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with his family, especially his wife, his children and grandchildren.

Danny was a member of the Herscher Christian Church.

Surviving are his wife, Rita, of Herscher; one daughter and son-in-law, Asya (Brandt) Schultz, of Herscher, and their children, Kaiden and Scarlette; one granddaughter, Hailey T. Sanchez, whom he was raising, of Herscher; daughter-in-law, Chandra DiGiovanni, of Huntington Beach, Calif., and her daughter, Maya Sanchez; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, John Sanchez, of California, Maurice (Sandy) Alvarez, of Nevada, Arnold Alvarez, of California, Gary (Jennifer) Alvarez, of California; and two special grandsons, Bryson and Brody Schultz.

Preceding him in death were his mother; one son, Daniel Thomas Sanchez; and one brother, Robert Sanchez.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

