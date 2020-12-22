Hakeem Cage

KANKAKEE — Hakeem O’mer Cage, 23, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind., at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 6, 1997, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the son of Lloyd Hilton and Tina Cage.

Hakeem grew up in Kankakee, and as a teenager he then relocated to Fort Wayne, Ind., and graduated from South Side High School with the class of 2015.

He furthered his education at Indiana Tech, studying psychology.

Hakeem loved basketball, was passionate about creating, writing, music and was also very skilled at drawing.

Surviving are his father, Lloyd Hilton; mother, Tina Cage; sister, Asada Hilton; and little brother, Myrikal Allen; his children, Ta’mia Adigun and Londyn Moore; and his niece, Aa’Riyah Hilton. Also surviving are his grandmother, Anna Brookshaw; grandparents, Cleo and Carolyn Cage; along with many other family members and loved ones.

Preceding him in death were his maternal great-grandparents, Willie and Beatrice Cage; and his paternal great-grandparents, Nathaniel and Eleanora Brookshaw.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Powerhouse of Refuge Ministry, 595 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee.