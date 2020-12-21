Joanne Sherry

WATSEKA — Joanne C. Sherry, 81, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born March 20, 1939, in rural Ashkum, the daughter of John V. and Freda (Medendorp) Strough. Joanne married Robert Sherry on Dec. 11, 1977.

Surviving are her husband, Bob Sherry; one brother, Dale Strough; one sister, Darlene (Ray) Hummel; stepchildren, Kathleen Sherry, Robert (Rhonda) Sherry, Kevin Sherry and John Sherry; nieces and nephews, Jason (Laura) Strough, Jennifer (Bridget) Van Treese, Matthew (Lezlie) Strough, Lori (John) Ried, Robert Hummel and Karen (Zach) Moore; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Ronald Strough and Larry Strough; and a niece, Emily Strough.

Joanne graduated from Gilman High School in 1956. She began her career out of high school as a stenographer/typist at Radio Condenser Company in Watseka. She successfully rose to retire as manager of the Midwest Regional Office of S&W Foods; as well as being president of BJS Enterprises, a successful paint equipment sales and distribution company established with her husband, Bob.

She was a special and devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews; and was also devoted to her beloved late companion, Heidi. She was a member of the Republican Women’s Club, the Opera Guild, Model A Club with Bob, and St. Edmund Catholic Church.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. Burial will follow in Gilman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, all who wish to attend the services for Joanne must wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.

For the visitation at the funeral home, please dress according to the weather, as waiting outside may be necessary.

Thank you for your cooperation during this time.

