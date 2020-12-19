BOURBONNAIS — On Dec. 13, 2020, J. Edward Schwenke, loving husband, father and “papa,” passed away at the age of 75.

He was born Sept. 19, 1945 in Chicago, the son of Richard and Leota Schwenke.

Ed was a proud graduate of Northwestern University with a degree in physical therapy.

After graduation, he served our country as a physical therapist in the U.S. Army, treating many of the wounded veterans coming home from Vietnam.

Ed came to Kankakee in the early 1970’s as one of the first physical therapists in the area. He ran the sports medicine clinic for the local hospitals and patients, helping many young athletes.

He was also the athletic trainer at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School for many years.

Ed was described by family and friends as “the best coach and fan to his nine grandchildren.” He lived a life that made a difference, full of empathy and compassion.

Surviving are his wife, Cathy (Zinanni) Schwenke, of Bourbonnais; two children, Christina (Mike) O’Connor, of Bourbonnais, and Doug (Stephanie) Schwenke, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Schwenke-Waken, of Ladera Ranch, Calif.; one brother, Bob (Linda) Schwenke, of Jamestown, Ohio; one sister, Janet Schwenke, of Kansas City, Kan.; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Joe and Sue Zinanni and Rich and Jane Zinanni, all of Bourbonnais; nine grandchildren, Megan O’Connor, Mallory O’Connor, Michael O’Connor, Drake Schwenke, Caleb Schwenke, DJ Schwenke, Logan Schwenke, Adin Schwenke and Ellie Schwenke.

Preceding him in death were his son, Matthew Schwenke; his parents; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mario and Elaine Zinnani.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held.

Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.