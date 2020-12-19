Gladys Huenerberg

BEECHER — Gladys A. Huenerberg, 90, of Beecher, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020) at her home.

She was born June 18, 1930, in Joliet, the daughter of Alvin and Alice (Kopman) Bettenhausen.

Gladys was a secretary at Riverdale Chemical for many years.

Surviving are her loving husband of 69 years, Eldon; two nieces, Debbie (Brett) Strohl and Sherrie (Mike) Madura; a sister-in-law, Lola Kopman; great-nieces and nephews, Brett (Abbey), Tiffany, Melissa, Trisha, Michael, Kylie and Brett III; as well as several dear cousins.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church, Beecher. Entombment will immediately follow in Skyline Memorial Park.

Everyone asks that you please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family, church, and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.