Erna Jensen

CHEBANSE -- Erna M. Jensen, 90, of rural Chebanse, passed away Monday (Dec. 14, 2020) at her home.

She was born April 5, 1930, in Chebanse, the daughter of William and Gertrude (Miller) Schmid.

Erna married Kenneth James Jensen on May 5, 1949, in Chebanse. He preceded her in death March 6, 1983.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Hilde Schmid; one son, Jim Jensen; three granddaughters, Erin, Michelle and Meredith Kramer; and one son-in-law, Pete Elbert.

Surviving are six daughters, Linda (Mike) Kramer, of Clifton, Diana Elbert, of Chebanse, Judith "Judy" (Dave) Ashman, of Chebanse, Betty (Mark) Reid, of Clifton, Cindy (Mark) Corbin, of Ashkum, and Nancy (Marty) Hull, of Ashkum; three sons, Richard "Dick" (Lisa) Jensen, of Chebanse, Dan (Diane) Jensen, of Chebanse, and Jeff (Michelle) Jensen, of Chebanse; one daughter-in-law, Sue Jensen, of Herscher; 23 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren and two more babies on the way.

Mrs. Jensen was a lifelong member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.

She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, doing fieldwork on the farm, and she especially enjoyed mowing. Erna also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Private funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with Father Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the family’s wishes.

