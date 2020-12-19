Carl Ridenour

WESTMINSTER — Carl D. Ridenour, 74, of Westminster, Colo., formerly of the Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee area, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, after an extended illness related to his Agent Orange exposure during the War in Vietnam.

Carl’s loving wife, Kay, was at his bedside throughout his ordeal as well as during his final hours.

He was born in Portland, Ore., the son of Madlenne Ridenour, on Aug. 10, 1946.

Carl spent most of his youth and early adult years in the greater Kankakee area. Carl attended local grade schools and graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (BBCHS) in 1964. He was very proud to have been a starting member of the BBCHS “Sweet 16” Illinois State Tournament baseball team in 1964.

Following Carl’s release from the military in the late 1960s, he returned to the Kankakee area where he later graduated from Olivet Nazarene University.

After college graduation, Carl was hired to teach at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee, and he also served as varsity baseball coach there for a number of years.

Following his coaching success in the Kankakee area, Carl continued his teaching and coaching career in Bagdad, Ariz., where he took his high school baseball team to the Arizona High School Baseball state championship game. When Carl left Arizona, the local newspaper in Bagdad, Ariz., described his career upon his leaving: “In his 10-year tenure as the Sultan’s baseball coach, Ridenour captured six conference titles and finished second the other four times. His squad was the state runner-up three times – twice in Class 1 and once in 2A.”

Mr. Ridenour completed his teaching career in the Las Vegas, Nev., school system. He was a high school algebra and American government teacher in the Las Vegas school system.

Carl married Kay on Dec. 22, 2004, in Las Vegas, where they made their home. He loved Kay’s family and was deeply loved by them as well.

He loved the St. Louis Cardinal’s Baseball team. He began his love for the Cardinals by listening on the radio to the games as a young boy with his grandfather in Benton. Carl’s love for baseball and the Cardinals continued to grow through the years, and he and his wife Kay made many trips to St. Louis to see them play.

Carl’s parents are deceased.

He leaves behind several cousins and his devoted wife, Kay.

Kay loved and enjoyed having him by her side for their many years together. He was loved by so many friends, students and colleagues who remember his contagious humor and laughter as well as how he made everyone comfortable and at ease in his presence.

Carl will be deeply missed by his wife, family, friends and students.

Funeral arrangements were made with the Rundus Funeral Home in Broomfield, Colo.

Mr. Ridenour was buried, with military honors, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo.