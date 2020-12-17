Mark Bargmann

PALATKA, Fla. — On Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020), Mark “Boo” Bargmann, loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63, at his home in Palatka, Fla.

Mark Richard Bargmann was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Fairbury, the son of Lloyd Stephen “Jake” and Marjorie Eilene (Keever) Bargmann, the youngest of five children.

He spent his childhood years living in Piper City. Mark was a 1976 graduate of Ford Central High School and a 1985 graduate of Sangamon State University.

Mark worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 31 years, serving as a special agent for 22 years.

Married to his high school sweetheart, Mark and Peggy (Flessner) shared 48 years together.

A true family man, Mark enjoyed spending his spare time with his family participating in outdoor activities, his favorites being shrimping, fishing, boating and hiking. He loved attending his grandchildren’s activities, being their biggest cheerleader from the sidelines. His hobbies included woodworking, exploring state and national parks, and relaxing by the St. Johns River.

Preceding him in death were his father, Jake; and one sister, Pat.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Peggy; four daughters and sons-in-law, Jaynelle and Justin Miller, of Oviedo, Fla., Belinda and Nate Hurley, of Tampa, Fla., Angela and James Lancelot, of Lafayette, Calif., and Lucinda and Gino Morici, of St. Johns, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Jakob, Jolie and Jensen Miller, Sadie and Kinsley Hurley, Owen, Olivia and Ogden Lancelot, and Gino and Bradley Morici; mother, Marjorie (Keever) Bargmann; three siblings, Steve (Ann Marie) Bargmann, Sandi (Phil) Jarke and Dan (Kathy) Bargmann; along with many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held in his honor.

Because of his love for the outdoors, memorials may be made in his name to the Florida State Parks Foundation online at floridastateparksfoundation.org.