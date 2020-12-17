Agnes Klonowski

ST. ANNE — Agnes E. “Aggie” Klonowski, 72, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at her home.

She was born Oct. 29, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of John and Isabelle (Bushey) Klonowski.

Agnes was a former employee of Walmart. She also worked at Capriotti’s Restaurant and finally Mary’s Restaurant.

She was an active parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church and a eucharistic minister.

Surviving are one brother, Lawrence “Lornie” Klonowski, of St. Anne; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Terry; one brother, John; and two sisters, Evelyn and Loretta.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Inurnment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

