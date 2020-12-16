shirley morrison

PEOTONE — Shirley Rose Morrison, 80, of Peotone, passed away Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Marshall, Ark., the daughter of Charlie Cay and Annis (Horton) Marshall. Shirley married LeRoy Morrison on Oct. 3, 1959. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2008.

Shirley worked for more than 30 years at Desa Industries/Continental Midland in Park Forest.

She was a member of Monee Free Methodist Church.

Shirley was an avid Bingo player and Chicago Cubs fan.

She also enjoyed playing internet games, crocheting, traveling and was a voracious reader.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, Rita (Tim) Gerlich, of Peotone, Ron (Jennifer) Morrison, of Bourbonnais, and Renee (Bill) Kimbrel; her grandchildren, Nicole Gerlich, Shawn Kimbrel and Kasey Kimbrel; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Dwight and Lynn Marshall.

At this time, all services will be private. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Facebook page beginning at noon on Saturday, Dec. 19. The Rev. Kevin DeVries will officiate. Private burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in hopes that everyone will be able to come together to share hugs and celebrate her life and the endless stories and memories that they all have.

Please sign her online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.