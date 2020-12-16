Norman May

KANKAKEE — Norman Charles May, 87, passed away Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020).

He was a graduate of Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1951 and received his Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree from DePaul University in 1956.

Norman was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1956 through 1958.

He married Barbara Smith at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Manteno, on June 4, 1966.

Norman worked at Lighthouse Electric and was a manager at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Berwyn, and later in Kankakee.

He spent most of his life as a stockbroker, retiring in 2001 from Smith Barney.

For many years, he was the financial expert for WKAN radio and enjoyed delivering the daily stock update.

Norman enjoyed outdoor activities as well as social gatherings with family and friends and was a devout Catholic.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Alois and Barbara (Schiltz) May.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara; daughters, Stacie, Susan (Brian), Shannon (Stephen) and Elizabeth (David); and sons, Ryan (Maria) and Gregory; seven grandchildren; sisters, Germaine and Marian; brothers, Eugene and James; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee online at stpatrickkankakee.com or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley) online at upliftedcare.org.

