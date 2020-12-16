Keith Hull

ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Keith E. Hull, 73, of St. Joseph, Mo., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 12, 2020).

He was born Feb. 6, 1947, in Blue Island, the son of Leo and Myrtle (Hoglund) Hull. The family later relocated to Kankakee, where Keith attended school. As a young man, he sang in a barbershop choir.

Keith loved building model railroads, doing woodworking, reading history, watching old movies and listening to a variety of music. For many years, he appeared as a live storyteller under the name Yukon Slim, reciting the poetry of Robert W. Service.

He was known for his sense of humor, and during his lifetime, he owned several cats.

Keith worked as a long-distance truck driver.

For a year during the Iraq War, he was a civilian contractor driving supply trucks.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his brothers, Carl and David Hull.

Survivors include his son, Aaron Hull (Cathy); sister, Ruth Hull Chatlien (Michael), and brother, Robert Hull.

Cremation was under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals in St. Joseph, Mo.

