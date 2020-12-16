Harry Jones

KANKAKEE — Harry Watt Jones, 86, of Kankakee, entered eternal life Nov. 29, 2020, from Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Drive, Bradley, with the Rev. Vincent Clark I officiating. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Harry was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Greenfield (Weakley County), Tenn., the son of Robert Lee Jones and Mary Hornbeak Jones.

At the age of 18, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Army for four years, followed by a 12-year tenure with the U.S. Army National Guard.

Harry met, and married the former Lillie V. Hall, in Dresden Tenn.; later relocating to Kankakee, as an employee of the Illinois Central Gulf (IGC) Railroad. Following early retirement from IGC, Harry joined the U.S. Postal Service where he served over 20 years until he retired from the workforce.

He was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Harry’s favorite pastimes included fishing, watching football and spending time with his family.

Harry leaves behind one daughter, Patricia Strickland, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Alisha (Vincent) Clark, of Bourbonnais, Dawn (Sylvester) Hill, of Kankakee, Earnest Strickland Jr., of Kankakee, Melissa (Erik) Gardner, of Union City, Tenn., Terry B. Moore, of Kankakee, and Mila Moore, of Kankakee; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two special friends, B.C. Harris and Ron Johnson.

Preceding him in death were his wife; parents; son, Terry T. Moore; mother-in-law, Ida Mae Terry; grandson, Matrillin Moore; great-great-grandson, Vincent Edward “Tre” Clark III; and, a special grandson, Landon Fulford.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.