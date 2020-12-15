Donald Turner

KANKAKEE — Donald A. Turner passed away Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020).

He was born to George and Grace Turner, in Springfield, on Jan. 23, 1932.

Don graduated from the University of Illinois’ School of Architecture in Urbana-Champaign.

On Jan. 31, 1953, he married his best friend and love of his life, Marilyn Hoyt. Marilyn preceded him in death.

After proudly serving for two years in the U.S. Army, the two of them established roots in Kankakee, where they raised their girls and Don established the architectural firm, Turner-Witt and Associates. His firm was known for designing hospitals, schools and commercial buildings throughout Illinois.

He was an active community member, serving as board president at the YMCA, a member of the Rotary Club, The United Way, Kankakee Country Club as well as the First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee.

After retirement in 1997, Don and Marilyn moved to Hot Springs Village, Ark., where they made many great friends and were active members in their church, Kirk in the Pines Presbyterian Church. In 2011, they moved back north to Valparaiso, Ind., where they could be closer to their daughters and their families.

Don loved golfing, fishing and playing cards, but mostly he loved being with his family and entertaining friends. There was always a party at the Turners.

Surviving are his three daughters, Sue Lynn Beach (Thomas), of Burlington, Wis., Karen Lee Vogelsang (Richard), of Valparaiso, Inc., and Wendy Turner Baumann (Charles),of Madison,Wis..; five grandchildren, Kimberly Gray (James), Austin (Kristen) and Lauren Vogelsang and Kelley and Nicholas Baumann; and six great-grandchildren, Mason and Hunter Gray, and Harper, Adley, Finnleigh and Everett Vogelsang. In addition to his family, he is survived by his “Best Buddy,” Chikankula Beza, of Ndola, Zambia.

The family wishes to thank Chika for his love and friendship as well as, The Pines Village Retirement Community, and Dunes Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to The Pines Good Samaritan Fund, The First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso or The Valparaiso YMCA Foundation.

A celebration of his life will be at a future date, when friends and family are able to hug one another again.