Troy Jacobson

MOMENCE — Momence Patrolman Troy Dean Jacobson, 38, of Kankakee, was born April 22, 1982 (a week late, his family said) and passed away Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020). For the first time ever, Troy was early, his family said.

Troy was an alumni of Sheldon High School and SWIC Police Academy. Troy was a competitor in any sport he could find.

He loved trying new things, eating whatever anyone else said was gross, and doing anything someone said he couldn’t.

Troy was caring, always kind, compassionate and had a strong moral compass. All of these traits made him a spectacular police officer. Troy was devoted to the community and wanted everyone to feel safe, cared for and seen.

But, Troy’s pride and joy were in being a husband and father, which he excelled at daily.

Surviving are his wife, Melany Jacobson and children, Keagan, Nole and Rowan, of Kankakee; his mother, Tjodie Ann Jacobson, of Ashkum; one brother, John (Deb) Wright, of Kentwood, Mich., along with nephews, AJ, Joshua and Isaiah Wright; his aunts and uncles: uncle, Alan (Milagros) Borst, aunt, Becky (George) Dillaha, and aunt, Julie (Ronnie) Lynn; and his cousins, Ronnie Murgach, Michael Borst, Kathy Dillaha, Christopher Dillaha, Lynn Corbin and Jill Tarro.

Preceding him in death were his father, James Edward Jacobson; an aunt, Mary Jo Murgach; his grandparents, Dean and Helen “Jo” Borst, and Charles A. and Elizabeth Jean Jacobson.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 at Jensen Funeral Home’s new location, 3639 E. State Rt. 17, Kankakee.

The family asks that children not be present for the visitation.

Fellow police officers will come to pay their respects at 4 p.m. during the Thursday, Dec. 17 visitation.

A private service will be held.

The family and funeral home staff ask that everyone please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. Thank you for your cooperation, they said.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.