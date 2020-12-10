PIPER CITY — Roy Ackerman Jr., 90, of Piper City, passed away Sunday (Dec. 6, 2020) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 4, 1930, in Pekin, the son of Roy E. and Ester (King) Ackerman.

Roy married Mary Hager on March 4, 1956, in Washington, Ill.

He was the owner of Ackerman Doors in Piper City from 1987 until his retirement in 2011.

Roy enjoyed working with wood and loved antique tractors.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ackerman, of Piper City; a son, Mike Ackerman, of Piper City; and a daughter, Kim Ackerman, of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.