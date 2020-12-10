Harriett Mowrey

STOCKLAND — Harriett M. Mowrey, 80, of Stockland, passed away Monday (Dec. 7, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 12, 1940, in Watseka, the daughter of Lee M. and Mae (Baser) Callahan.

Harriett married Maynard G. Mowrey on Nov. 7, 1960. He preceded her in death May 9, 2016.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Caleb Mowrey.

Surviving are three sons, Jim (Debra) Mowrey, Ty (Trish) Mowrey and Jon (Tracy) Mowrey, all of Milford; 11 grandchildren, Jaime (Darren) Bakken, of Sheldon, Jennifer Mowrey, of Cleveland, Ohio, Shane (Beka) Lavicka, of Leroy, Amie Lavicka, of Santa Barbara, Calif., Ashlie Lavicka, of Watseka, Cody, Caley and Cassidy Mowrey, of Milford, Charlee Mowrey, of Sheldon, and Jakki and Hunter Mowrey, of Milford; four great-grandchildren, Caden, Emmerson and Adelynn Lavicka and Cecelia Bakken; one sister, Nancy Feller, of Bourbonnais; and two brothers, Larry (Gayleen) Callahan, of Lowell, Ind., and Henry Callahan, of Watseka.

Mrs. Mowrey was a member of the Milford Christian Church and taught Sunday school for 12 years.

She was also a member of the Stockland Township Board for 27 years, the Milford Library Board for 14 years, the Iroquois County Board for 17 years, the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Board for 12 years, and the 911 Board for four years.

Private funeral services will be at Milford Christian Church, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow and the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Milford Swimming Pool or Milford Christian Church.

