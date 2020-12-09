Lois McQuillin

BRADLEY — Lois E. McQuillin, 88, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Dec. 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 18, 1932, in Donovan, the daughter of Frank and Allie Irene (LaRoche) Anderson. Lois married Wayne McQuillin on Feb. 21, 1953, in Kankakee. He passed away Aug. 22, 2016.

Lois was a homemaker and graduated from Herscher High School in 1950.

She was an active 60-year member of First Church of the Nazarene, where she belonged to the Prime Timer Group and was on the Funeral Dinner Committee. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and was well known as the “Cake Lady.” Lois loved her church, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Danice (Mike) Joplin, of Redmond, Ore., Gayle (Max) Pelkey, of Berwick, Maine, Dale (Miok) McQuillin, of Bradley, Allison (Omei Eagle Rider) McQuillin, of Glendale, Ariz., and Shannon (Matthew) Wright, of Pooler, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Eileen Holmes, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Terry (Betty) Anderson and Jerry (Suse) Anderson, of Vancouver, Wash.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her husband.

Due to the current protocols, the services will be private.

Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene Youth Ministry.

