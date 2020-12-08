Ruth Kennedy

MANTENO — Ruth Phyllis Kennedy, 88, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Dec. 6, 2020), with her family at her side.

She was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of Chris and Florence Lundberg. Her parents preceded her in death.

Ruth married James G. Kennedy in 1949, in Chicago. He preceded her in death in May of 2001.

Surviving are eight children, James, Thomas, William (Sue), David (Bonnie), Daniel (Lory), Jeffrey (Jean), Kimberly Robbins (Eric) and Kathleen McElligott (M.J); 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Chris and Florence; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; son, John; sisters, Laverne and Charlotte; brothers-in-law, Andy Morrison, Donald Rhoderick and Robert Kennedy; as well as sister-in-law, Shirley Kennedy.

In addition to her vast family, Ruth had many friends. Her most cherished friendships were from grade school and high school in a group fondly known as “The Club.”

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Manteno.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Manteno or the Manteno Fire Department.

