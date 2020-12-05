Richard Whorrall

MOMENCE — With heavy hearts, the Whorrall family regrets to announce the sudden passing of their father, Richard Lindsey Whorrall, 82, of Momence, on Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020).

He was born to parents Forrest and Martha Whorrall on Oct. 15, 1938, in Onarga.

Richard graduated from Grant Park High School and went on to become a Paratrooper in the esteemed 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the years of 1957 to 1960.

He married Donna Lawrence on Feb. 11, 1961, in Grant Park, and they were married for 55 years. Proceeding his well-deserved retirement, he was employed by The Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights for 42 years.

Richard was a tremendous family man who taught his children to always wash their cars, never call a repairman, always be on time, don’t take naps, and just live simply. He excelled at carpentry, woodworking, restoring cars, and anything that required a hammer.

He was known for his entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often. He never drove past a flea market or garage sale and was an avid car enthusiast, knowing every make, model and year of every car at a car show.

Richard will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, a champion crossword puzzle solver, a fearless handyman, proud patriot and U.S. Army veteran.

Surviving are one daughter, Lisa Campbell, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three sons, Todd Whorrall, of Grant Park, Guy (Joann) Whorrall, of Momence, and Scott Whorrall, of Naples, Fla.; two sisters, Martha (Sue) Bydalek, of Kankakee, and Katherine Wicker, of Dunedin, Fla.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Donna; brother, Donald Whorrall; and son-in-law, Terry Campbell.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be in the summer of 2021, when friends and family can gather safely.

Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Home in Grant Park.