Marvin Rathert

MANTENO — Marvin D. Rathert, 67, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

He was born Oct. 5, 1953, in Murphysboro, the son of Paul and Pauline (Bradley) Rathert.

Marvin was a Peotone Police officer for more than 28 years, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant. He also served the community as a volunteer fireman and E.M.T. with the Peotone Fire Protection District.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and vacationing on his motorcycle.

Surviving are his wife, Judith (Besse) Rathert, who he married Dec. 6, 2008; his two sons, Grant Rathert, of Peotone, and Ryan Rathert, of Plainfield; his stepchildren, Christine (Nick) Bumba, of Elmhurst, Jackie Stevenson, of Utah, and Michael Zyla, of Minnesota; his grandchildren, Mason Bumba, Gavyn Bumba, Raegan Stevenson, Teague Stevenson and Nathan Zyla; two sisters, Carole Kadubec and Sandy Andres, both of Florida; two nieces; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his in-laws, Theresa Torres Besse and Robert Besse; and two brothers-in-law, John Kadubec and Ken Andres.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone.

Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19), the wearing of a face covering will be required to enter the funeral home and social distancing must be observed.

Following the visitation, there will be a memorial parade around the streets of Peotone where Marvin proudly served for many years.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

There will also be another celebration of Marvin’s life, which will be sometime in the spring of 2021.

Please sign his online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.