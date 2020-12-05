LeRoy Kirchner

BOURBONNAIS — LeRoy J. Kirchner, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at Citadel of Bourbonnais.

He was born April 27, 1926, in Essex, the son of Martin G. Kirchner and Mabel Styer Kirchner. His parents preceded him in death. He married Barbara E. Walthers on Feb. 16, 1947, and together they raised four children.

LeRoy was raised on a farm and loved all types of animals and beautiful gardens throughout his life.

He was proud to have served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 in Okinawa and Korea.

After he was out of the service, he did some farming but later moved to town and worked as a mechanic at the 4K Garage in Bradley, and Mortells Company in Kankakee, from which he retired in 1988. He then moved to Southern Illinois to enjoy country living again, meet new friends, join and serve at the Leamington Church and enjoy home life with his wife, Barbara, until she passed away in 2002.

LeRoy will be greatly missed by family and friends, including his surviving children who are Dennis Kirchner, Anne Kirchner Vides and Nona Kirchner; and also by his surviving brothers and sisters, Marion Kirchner Wenzelman, half sister, Nancy Kirchner Ake, half brother, Harley Kirchner and wife Sharon, and his sister-in-law, Maxine Kirchner.

He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Faye Kirchner; brothers, Duane Kirchner and Francis Kirchner; sister, Phyllis Kirchner; and half brother, Harold Kirchner.

LeRoy was also blessed by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Harden County Funeral Home in Rosiclare. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people attending was restricted; so depending on future restrictions, there may be a graveside memorial next spring or summer, the family said. He was buried next to his wife, Barbara, in Leamington Cemetery in Leamington.