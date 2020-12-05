Gertrude Buente

AROMA PARK — Gertrude “Gertie” Buente, 89, of Aroma Township, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Gertrude was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Rudolph and Marcelline Surprenant Schumaker. Gertie married Elwin Buente on April 22, 1950, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Oct. 31, 2001.

She had been an assembly operator and retired from (Mortell) Dow. Gertie had also been a clerk at Motel 6. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Gertrude was a member of the social club, “The Chatter-ettes.” She enjoyed crocheting blankets and doing crosswords.

Surviving are her son, Larry Buente, of Kankakee; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Owen Buente, Orlin (Sue) Buente, Harley (Carol) Buente and Ardis (Allen) Messer; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Edward Kanoski; two brothers, Raymond Schumaker and Robert Schumaker; stepsiblings, Sonny (Ludwig) Kanoski, Edward Kanoski, Raymond Kanoski, Lawrence Kanoski, Winifred Pritchett, Marie Dupuis and Lottie Menard; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon (Larry) Geiger, Shirley (Donald) Hunyor, Patricia Buente and Betty Schumaker.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life will be announced at a date and place to be determined, after the COVID-19 emergency.

Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Kankakee, Aroma Park Fire Department, or Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation online at alzinfo.org.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

