Barbara Franklin

LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Barbara Ann (Dal Santo) Franklin, 79, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Nov. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Barbara was born May 8, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Nathan and Andina (Cianfoni) Dal Santo. She married James Franklin Aug. 6, 1980, in Kankakee.

Barbara was a retail associate.

Surviving are a daughter, Traci and Todd Wagner, of Grant Park; sister, Marlene and Jerry Huot, of Kankakee; one grandchild, Camden Wagner, of Grant Park; nieces, Dawn (Kyle) Vaubel, of Kankakee, Meredith (Cameron) Gerth, of Aroma Park; great-nieces, Bradie and Sara Vaubel, of Kankakee, Olivia, Lia and Ava Coy, and Kolton Gerth, all of Aroma Park; and her companion, Edward Pincus, of Las Vegas, Nev.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Nathan and Andina Dal Santo; and her husband, James Franklin.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Davis Funeral Home in Las Vegas, Nev.