KANKAKEE — Mary McCarty, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Carl Randle officiating.

Attendance to the funeral is limited.

Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Mary M. McCarty was born Mary Magdalene Lloyd on Jan. 9, 1929, in Pope, Miss., to the union of Chalmus and Robbie Lloyd. She was the second child of a set of twins of four children born to this union, Ruby, Mary, Martha and Willie Earl Lloyd. Mary was baptized at an early age under Elder Ford. She went to school in Pope, Miss.

Mary met Cleatie Ivy in 1952, and they later married. In 1959, they moved from Robbins to Momence. Mary’s husband farmed and they raised and grew their meats, vegetables and fruits. She loved gardening, canning and preserving fruits and vegetables.

She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and for Kroehler Furniture Company. In 1970, life changed with the passing of Cleatie.

She met and courted Evangelist Lonnie McCarty and in February of 1975, they were married. Mary joined Fair Haven Church of God in Christ in 1995. She loved going to church, going out to eat with her friends and talking with her friends. To her that was pastime. She served on the Mother’ Board.

Mary touched many with a handshake and a beautiful smile and generosity. She would give you what you asked of her, if she had it.

Mary McCarty leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Walter (Cateena) Ivy, of Kankakee, and Maurice (Norma) Lloyd, of Momence; a daughter, Mary Ann Lloyd, of Chicago; stepdaughters, Cleatie Ivy Butler, Curtis Butler, of Hopkins Park, Halsie Ivy Mosley, of Kankakee, and Cynthia Pickens-Rhodes, of Champaign; sister, Ruby DeBose, of Harvey; sister-in-law and best friend, Lucille Ivy, of Sun River Terrace; sister-in-law, Annie Lloyd, of Harvey; and special cousin, Maxine Jones Henry, of Anchorage, Alaska. She was a mother and aunt to her twin sister’s children, the Smalleys, Shirland, Jerry, Jewel, Malinda, Earlean, Kenny, Kathleen, Dennis, John, Denise and James. Also surviving are special friends, Tabytha Dunigan, Vietta Coffee and Mother Baptist; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husbands, Lonnie McCarty and Cleatie Ivy; grandchildren, Kellie K. Ivy, Rockmon C. Ivy and Martha Smalley; brother, Willie Earl Lloyd; her parents, Chalmus and Robbie Lloyd; eight aunts; one uncle; three sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.

