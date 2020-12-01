BRADLEY — Hettie Rose Cadle, 93, of Bradley, graduated to her eternal home Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020). She was living in Bradley prior to her passing.

Rose was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Harlan County, Ky., the daughter of Thomas J. and Martha J. Branam Rutherford.

She married Elvin L. Cadle on Sept. 28, 1946, in Robbins, Tenn. He preceded her in death Feb. 10, 2003.

Surviving are her children, Irleen and Ed Fields, of Bradley, Doreen and Dan Hanners, of Kankakee, Eddie and Cherlyn Cadle, of Bourbonnais, Gleneva and Paul Lundmark, of Kankakee, Catherine and Peter Lundmark, of Bradley, Victor Cadle, of Kankakee, Verleen and Vince Martyn, of Bourbonnais, Viola and Gary Meents, of Chebanse, and Tim Cadle, of Indiana; daughters-in-law, Merrie Cadle, of Bourbonnais, and Nancy Cadle, of Bourbonnais; 32 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Doris Rutherford, of LaFollette, Tenn.

Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers; two sisters; and four sons, Edwin Cadle, Tom Cadle, Tony Cadle and Ray Cadle.

She attended Peoples Church in Bourbonnais.

Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, with benevolent pastor Daniel Hanners and associate pastor Nick Pacholski officiating.

Graveside services will be Thursday, Dec. 3 in Blue Springs Cemetery in Sharps Chapel, Tenn.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

