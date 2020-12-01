Death notices: Dec. 1, 2020

Death notices

<strong>Mark Hughes Sr.,</strong> 62, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Annette Jackson</strong>, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at University of Illinois Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Harry Jones,</strong> 86, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Dorothy J. Suprenant</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Past services

Private services for <strong>William Roy Alderson</strong>, 89, of Bradley, were held Nov. 30. William passed away Nov. 24, 2020. Interment was in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Bill Alderson IV, Justin Loring, Brian Decker and Ryan Bennett.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert William Anderson</strong>, 85, of Manteno, were held Nov. 20 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno, with the Rev. Michael Hanel officiating. Robert passed away Nov. 10, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Mose I. Arseneau</strong>, 85, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 23 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kankakee. Mose passed away Nov. 19, 2020. Pallbearers were Samuel, Thomas and William Upman, Searn, Ryan and Nick Streicher, Tyler, Andrew, Matthew, Lucas and Jeff II Arseneau.

Funeral services for <strong>Arthur John Billings</strong>, 90, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 24 at the First Baptist Church of St. Anne in St. Anne, with the Rev. Ben seyden officiating. Arthur passed away Nov. 4, 2020. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne Township. Pallbearers were Brad, John and Joel Billings.

Private services for <strong>Anthony DeLong</strong>, 51, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 30. Anthony passed away Nov. 23, 2020. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Matt Grant, Steve Blake, David Nourie, Peter Nicholos, Greg McMillin and Tim Thorne.

Funeral services for <strong>Rose Mary Devine</strong>, 84, of Bradley, were held Nov. 25 at Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Rose Mary passed away Nov. 21, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Sarah Marie Fetterer,</strong> 41, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Sarah passed away Nov. 6, 2020. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael Anthony Fritz</strong>, 40, of Geneva, were held Nov. 25 at St. James Church with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Michael passed away Nov. 20, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Aline Jeanette Henerberg</strong>, 94, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. James Bourland officiating. Aline passed away Nov. 7, 2020. Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Kerry and Steve Meier, Jesse and Brian Jr. Trombley, Jake Phillips and Bob Penley.

Funeral services for <strong>Janice "Jane" Henson</strong>, 74, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Janice passed away Nov. 5, 2020. Interment was in St. Patrick Cemetery, Momence.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert Lee "Bob" Latham</strong>, 75, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Chad Ozee officiating. Robert passed away Nov. 8, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Janet K. Rice</strong>, 73, of Bradley, were held Nov. 9 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Valerie Metzger Wengstrom officiating. Janet passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Burial was in Bonfield Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jennifer Rice, Allison and Seth Stille, Wes and Jason Adams and John Malone.

Funeral services for <strong>Wayne H. Schierenbeck</strong>, 84, of Bradley, were held Nov. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Wayne passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Morgan and Jordan Christopher, Taylor Logan, Sara and Luke Tsilis and Blayne Dayhoff.

Funeral services for <strong>Harold L. Searle</strong>, 72, of Aroma Park, were held Nov. 20 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Harold passed away Nov. 17, 2020. Pallbearers were Ashe Deathrow, Carson Kochenberger, Sam Memenga, Brandon Lowe, Jonah Nichols, Marc Machroli and Moses Zepeda.