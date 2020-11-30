KANKAKEE — Mary Jane Green, 89, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) in Bourbonnais.

She was born Nov. 14, 1931, the daughter of William Otto and Vera Coffman. She had three brothers, seven sisters and a special nephew who was raised as her brother. She married Thomas Collins Green in 1954. He preceded her in death Sept. 11, 1989.

They have three daughters, Pamela (Carl) Block, Paula Green and Laura (Gary) Gall; and they adopted and raised their granddaughter, Rebecca Green. They also have two grandsons, Thomas (Erica) Howard and Jeremiah (Jill) Green; and two great-grandsons, Michael and Clayton Karnes.

Mary enjoyed moving and making new houses homes. From the day she married until the day she passed away, she lived in 22 different homes in five states. In addition to moving, she traveled quite a bit until it became too difficult for her. Through all the moves and the traveling, her heart remained in Kankakee and she eventually returned to the area in 1992 to be close to her family and friends.

While she enjoyed her role as “stay at home” wife and mother, she did work outside the home from time to time. She was a realtor early in her marriage when the family lived in Kansas City, Mo. And, when the family moved to Kankakee in 1967, she worked as a waitress in several local restaurants, including Marty’s Steakhouse, Yesteryear, Sully’s and the Kankakee Country Club. She also worked at the Jewel Food Store for several years. More recently, she volunteered many hours cutting plastic shopping bags into thin strips that were crocheted into sleeping mats for homeless veterans. She was very proud to be a part of this project. She was a lucky Bingo player and also enjoyed Dominoes, art projects and working in her special garden.

She rarely missed her family’s annual reunions and Christmas parties and adored visiting with all her brothers, sisters, in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews in one place for a few hours twice a year.

The holiday season was very special to her. She kicked it off on Halloween, often dressing up as a witch and attending parties. Thanksgiving would be a major cooking event complete with homemade noodles that her family loved. And, she loved decorating. Her home was always magical during the holiday season.

She made it very clear that she did not want a service after her passing and that wish will be honored. However, family and friends will be invited to celebrate her life at a later date. May she rest in peace.