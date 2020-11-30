Glenda Bohlmann

WATSEKA -- Glenda K. Bohlmann, 69, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Watseka, the daughter of Glenn and Annabelle (Wilson) Schladenhauffen.

Glenda married David P. Bohlmann in Watseka, on Feb. 25, 1995. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Chanin Daly, of Boswell, Ind., and Helen (Nick) Hawkins, of Virginia Beach, Va.; two sons, Chad (Kathy) Bertrand, of Watseka, and Jeramey Bohlmann, of Watseka; one brother, Tim (Kelly) Schladenhauffen, of Woodland; two sisters, Janice Torbet, of Warsaw, Ind., and Diane Cross, of Watseka; seven grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Kevin (Michelle) Bohlmann, of Venice, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Glenda attended Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. She enjoyed her spending time with her family, knitting and spending time on her computer.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. Joe Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

The family requests those attending to please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

