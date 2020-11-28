BRADLEY — William R. “Pap” Alderson, 89, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Aug. 10, 1931, the son of William and Isa (Lane) Alderson, in Nemacolin, Pa. William married Susie Cox on Aug. 30, 1952, in Winchester, Va.

Bill retired from Amtrak after 35 years of employment. He was affectionately known as “Pap.” He had a deep love for his family and spending time with his grandsons. Bill was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and spent many Sundays in his grandson’s basement watching football. He never left the house without his Steelers cap. Bill enjoyed traveling, gardening and listening to the Cubs games on the radio.

William was a lifetime member of the Free Masons.

Surviving are two sons, William Alderson, of Bradley, Anthony Alderson, of Mokena; two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Robert) Bennett, of Limestone, and Donna (David) Decker, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Kelly and Dorothy Helmick, of Pennsylvania.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Interment will be in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

