Robert Chiocca

MANTENO — Robert J. Chiocca, 73, a resident of Manteno, passed away Nov. 14, 2020.

He was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Chicago.

Robert served our country proudly and with honor in the U.S. Army First Infantry Division, and is a Vietnam veteran.

He, along with his wife, Judy, owned and operated Manteno Bowl for many years.

Robert dedicated many years to the Lions Club and was also its president.

Surviving are his children, Robert W. (Mara), and Karen (Walter) Rybicki; grandchild, Janessa; and siblings, Basil (Kathryn Dec.), Anthony and Marianna (Grover).

Preceding him in death were his wife, Judy A. Chiocca; and siblings, Frank, Barbara and Darlene.

Services and interment will be held next spring when a proper military service can be given in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Midwest Dachsund Rescue, 2023 Ridgewood St., Highland, IN 46322.

Funeral arrangements are by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ltd., Naperville.

