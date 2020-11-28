Kory Kohler

CHEBANSE — Kory Steven Kohler, 20, of Chebanse, entered into his heavenly home on Nov. 22, 2020.

He was born in Kankakee, on Feb. 23, 2000, the son of Darrin and Kelly Morrical Kohler.

Kory is survived by his parents; his brother, Ryan Kohler; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Debbie Hilleary; maternal grandmother, Lisa Morrical; and special friend, Meara Tilstra.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Steve Morrical.

Kory graduated from Clifton Central High School in 2018 and was attending Kankakee Community College.

He loved sports and played high school basketball, soccer and baseball. He also enjoyed videography. Kory’s lifelong passion was dirt track racing. He won a track championship in 2016 and Rookie of the Year in 2018 at Kankakee County Speedway. Kory was a member of 4-H, which led to an incredible joy and love of raising and showing pigs.

Kory bravely battled years of medical adversity which inspired him to help other sick kids. He was nominated to become an ambassador of the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Kids Advisory Board and participated in iCAN Research and Advocacy.

His glowing smile, infectious laugh and warm nature left an everlasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at River Valley Christian Fellowship Church, 800 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Please be advised, during the visitation at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, only 10 people will be let into the building at a time. Please dress accordingly. Masks will be required at both the funeral home and River Valley Christian Fellowship, as well as social distancing practices.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

