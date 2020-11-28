Jeffrey Wolven

MAGNET COVE, ARK. — Jeffrey Preston Wolven, 55, of Magnet Cove, Ark., passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Manteno, the son of Neil Stewart and Joyce Marie (Preston) Wolven.

Jeffrey was a mechanical engineer for Controlled Automation in Bauxite, Ark.

He was a member of the Purple Martin Conservation Association and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Jeff enjoyed geology, boating, nature activities and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Marie (Preston) Wolven.

Surviving are his father, Neil Wolven, of Kankakee; his wife, Jeri Lynn (Crenshaw) Wolven; son, Matthew Wolven; daughter, Sarah Wolven, of Magnet Cove, Ark.; brother, Bruce Wolven (Debra), of Brookland Park, Minn.; sister, Judy Dunsworth (David), of Bradley; grandchildren, Emerson Elliot, McLean Preston and Lilly Lynn Marie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and tree planting ceremony took place Friday in Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Purple Martin Conservation Association online at purplemartin.org or to the Arbor Day Foundation online at arborday.org.

The family would like to “thank their family and friends for all of the prayers, love, kindness and support.”

Funeral arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home in Malvern, Ark.

Please sign his online guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com.