Freddy 'Lee' Bass

AROMA PARK — Freddy L. “Lee” Bass, 87, of Aroma Park, joined the love of his life, Barbara, in Heaven on Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020). He passed away at Franciscan Health in Dyer, Ind.

Freddy was born June 18, 1933, in Fiber, Mo., the son of John and Lola (Bradon) Bass. He married Barbara Regnier on Dec. 10, 1960, in Watseka. She preceded him in death Feb. 18, 2016.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

Freddy was a laborer for Ford Motor Company for 43 years and retired in 1998.

He loved his dogs and traveling in his motor home.

Freddy enjoyed playing slot machines and watching westerns.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, William (Julie) Bass, of Bradley; a daughter, Vicky Bass and fiancé, Shane Heid, of Kankakee; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Margaret (Beuford) Breckenridge, of Kankakee; a brother, Robert (Paula) Bass, of Lansing; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Bass, of Georgia, and Virginia Regnier, of Kankakee; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald and John Bass; a sister and brother-in-law, Delores (Melvin) Miller, AJ (Shirley) Miller; and a brother-in-law, Paul Regnier Jr.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will be at a later date.

