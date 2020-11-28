Delbert Dufrain

MORTON — Delbert E. “Del” Dufrain, 92, of Morton, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

Del was born Dec. 18, 1927, in Kankakee, the youngest child of Edward and Ruth Stewart Dufrain.

Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings, Doris Keller, Maxine Stormer, Wilbur “Bud” Dufrain and Donald Dufrain.

Del married Natalie Sue Brooks in 1950 at Carthage. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Kristie (Bernie Kressner) Andrews, of Appleton, Wis., Diane (Bill) Embry, of Mackinaw; two grandchildren, Starr (Mike) Pugh, of Beaver, Okla., and Thomas (Jess) Embry, of Mackinaw; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in law, Theresa Dufrain; and several nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Kankakee High School in 1945 and Western Illinois University in 1949, where he played football.

Del was an educator and multi-sport coach in the Kankakee area for 10 years before beginning a distinguished career at East Aurora High School. He was head football coach from 1961-1978 and track coach for many years. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1984 and the East Aurora Sports Hall of Fame in 1992. He was a well-regarded biology teacher and was the Secondary School Educator of the year in 1978.

He moved from Aurora to Northwest Wisconsin after retiring. There he enjoyed his boat, fishing, skiing, golfing and working at the Stone Lake Wesleyan Church. He loved living on Big Sand Lake and did the water quality testing for Wisconsin DNR on that lake more than 20 years. In 2016, Del and Sue moved to the Villas of Hollybrook in Morton.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at private family service in Kankakee at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw.

“From humble beginnings this child of The Depression developed a teacher’s heart and greatly touched all who knew him with his positive outlook on life,” his family said.

Please sign his online guestbook at haenselfuneralhome.com.