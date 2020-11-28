Barbara Barber

BOURBONNAIS — Barbara Jean Barber, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, with her daughters by her side.

She was born July 4, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alexander “Bud” Soucie and Burnice “Burn” (Lahners) Soucie.

Barbara graduated from St. Joseph Seminary and Charm Beauty School.

She worked as a beautician, a dental assistant and an office manager before chronic illness forced her into early retirement.

Throughout her life she enjoyed camping, fishing, listening to music, watching old western TV shows, quilting, sewing, making all types of crafts and spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her time with her great-grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as “Grandma Nana.”

Surviving are her loving partner of the past 41 years, Kenneth D. Justice; two daughters and one son-in-law, Julie Barber and Randall Regnier, of Bourbonnais, and Joni and Kevin Goudreau, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, James and Nicole Goudreau, of Manteno, Justin Goudreau and Lindsay Blanchette, of Merrillville, and Jennifer Goudreau and Ryne Bessler, of Rockford; three great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Bryton and Chelsea Goudreau; one sister and brother-in-law, Delores “Lori” and Gary Winkel, of Martinton; one sister-in-law, Barbara (Battaglia) Soucie, of Bradley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Roland A. Soucie; three stillborn children, Samuel, Jason and Jean; and her former husband, Billy R. Barber.

Barbara was humble, kind and patient person who never complained and never had an unkind word to say about anyone.

“The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind,” her family said.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service/celebration of life will be at a later date.

“The family would like to express our gratitude for the excellent care she received from her doctors, nurses, aides and home helpers throughout her illness.”

Memorials may be made to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

