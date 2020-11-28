Anthony DeLong

KANKAKEE — Anthony F. DeLong, 51, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born June 25, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of Paul and Jacquelin (Hendershott) DeLong. On June 24, 1995, he married Amy Carlson at the First Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Anthony was the quality control manager for Kankakee Valley Construction Company.

He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1991.

Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing with his dogs, cooking, grilling and watching sports.

Surviving are his wife, Amy DeLong, of Kankakee; two daughters, Emma DeLong, of South Wilmington, and Olivia DeLong, of Kankakee; his parents, Paul and Jacquelin DeLong, of St. Anne; and a brother and sister-in-law, Andrew (Melissa) DeLong, of Herscher.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

