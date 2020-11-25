Margaret (Falkenhan) Biegenwald

KANKAKEE — Margaret Jeanne (Falkenhan) Biegenwald, 80, of Las Vegas, Nev., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas.

She was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Chicago, the daughter of Herbert and Thelma (Ewton) Lewine.

Margaret worked as an Arizona State Prison guard and counselor before retiring.

She married Herman Anthony “Tony” Biegenwald on June 20, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nev. He survives, of Philadelphia, Pa.

Also surviving are a son, Erich and Nina Falkenhan, of Chandler, Ariz.; daughters, Denise and Thomas Triffo, of Rockdale, Texas, and Jodi and Alex Matautia, of San Marcos, Calif.; a sister, Barbara Kaye Young, of Boulder City, Nev.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Herbert and Thelma Lewine; a sister, Bette Beasley; and her first husband, Donald Falkenhan.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.