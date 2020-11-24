Rose Mary Devine

BRADLEY — Rose Mary “Bunny” Devine, 84, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 12, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Stanley and Genevieve Suprenant Gulczynski. Rose Mary married Robert D. Devine on Feb. 2, 1974, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Aug. 31, 1976.

Rose Mary was a retired employee of the Kankakee County Probation Department, where she had worked many years as an administrative assistant.

She was a graduate of St. Patrick High School.

Rose Mary enjoyed reading. She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.

She lived with her daughter, Julie Leidecker, and her great-grandson, Mason Leidecker, who she had adopted, both of Bradley.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Krista, Jennifer and Jamie; along with several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Christopher Leidecker; one great-grandson, Jackson Thomas; one brother, Stanley Gulczynski; and two sisters, Theresa Kellner and Julia Holtz-Goll.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the familly.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.