Paul Orvis Sr.

BOURBONNAIS — Paul W. Orvis Sr., 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Madison, Wis., the son of Robert L. and Doris (Blodgett) Orvis. Paul married Eileen F. Roe on Oct. 25, 1969, in Calumet Park. She preceded him in death April 28, 2011.

Paul retired from AT&T Alcatel after 37 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, traveling and being with his family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Vietnam.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Paul Jr. and Kristin Orvis, of Phoenix, Ariz., Keith and Melissa Orvis, of Wilmington, Darin and Allison Orvis, of Bradley; 12 grandchildren, Austin, Shae, Ashlyn, Jackson, Kylie, Aidan, Parker, Connor (Jessica), Maura, Ella, Kathryn and Rylan; one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Donna Orvis, of Mokena; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, including Marijo and Kenneth Kelch, of Crest Hill, who were his favorite traveling buddies; and special friend, Marcia Eichman, of Bradley.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Private interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Please remember Paul with a random act of kindness.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

