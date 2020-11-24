Death notices: Nov. 24, 2020

Death notices

<strong>Evelyn Conway</strong>, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home.

<strong>Barbara Ann (Knisley) Franklin,</strong> 79, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Nov. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. Funeral arrangements are by Davis Funeral Home in Las Vegas, Nev.

<strong>Betty L. Jones</strong>, 76, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>Mary McCarty</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Bruce A. Stevenson</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Past service

Funeral services for <strong>Bonnie Mae Potts</strong>, 89, of Chebanse, were held Nov. 14 at United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Bonnie passed away Nov. 12, 2020. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Calvin and Kyle Hickson, Jake Leroy, Gary Barbieri, Jason Mathy and Ben Potts.

