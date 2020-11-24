Daniel Mattingly

WATSEKA — On Monday (Nov. 23, 2020), Daniel “Danny” Mattingly, of Watseka, passed away at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Danny’s visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Private burial for Danny will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, next to his mother, father, sister and nephew in St. Joseph Cemetery in Indianapolis, Ind.

Danny was born April 25, 1954, at Perryville, Mo. He is survived by four siblings, Monna Ulfers (Jim), of Watseka, Dean Mattingly, of Cloverdale Ind., Joan Bullard (Robert, deceased), of Odell, Russell Mattingly (Ann), of Cloverdale, Ind.; 13 nieces and nephews; 12 great and six great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was affectionately known as Uncle Dan and Uncle Danno. Danny had a deep love and devotion to his family and his countless friends as all had for him. Danny was a devoted Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis Colts fan and fisherman. Alan Jackson was his absolute favorite singer.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Marvin and Thelma; nephew, Johnny Mattingly; and brother-in-law, Robert Bullard.

Danny attended Wells School in the mid ’60s and early ’70s then attended Noble Center in Indianapolis, Ind., where he was loved by everyone.

He was always making new friends and one of his latest was Tucker, the beautiful K/9 German Shepherd police dog from Watseka. When he could not go visit Tucker, the wonderful police officers brought Tucker to Danny to visit. Danny has requested any donations go to the Watseka Police Department to take care of Tucker or to the donor’s choice.

The family said, “Our hearts are broken but it was time to let go so our very special brother could be in peace. Danny was always the most special one in the family and loved and admired the most by all of us. I’m sure he will be enjoying those Cubs with Sally and Dad, and Mom will be making them snacks telling them to not yell so loud.”

“Special thank you to our sister Monna and husband Jim for taking such good care of Danny. God Bless! Also, a very special thank you to the wonderful group at Uplifted Care and Reggie,” they said.

