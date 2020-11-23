Frederick Von Alven

LYONS — Frederick L. Von Alven, 88, of Lyons, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at his home.

Born in Grant Park on March 26, 1932, he was the son of Harry and Merle (nee Selk) Von Alven.

His early life was spent in Beecher, where he graduated from Beecher Grade School and Beecher High School.

Frederick served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956 at Fort Hood, Texas.

On April 11, 1952, in Grant Park, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Zimmerman. Following marriage, they resided in Beecher before moving to Burlington 44 years ago. Evelyn preceded him in death May 25, 2005.

Frederick was a dairy farmer and member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Burlington. He enjoyed dairy farming, polka dancing, gardening, canning and baking his homemade bread.

Surviving are his children, Frederick Michael (Debbie) Von Alven and Steven (Carol) Von Alven; grandchildren, Timothy (Amber) Von Alven, Kenneth (Jennifer) Von Alven, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Von Alven and Leslie (Adam) Langsbard; great-grandchildren, Haiden, Gunnar, Harper, Alex, Carli, Allison and Benjamin Von Alven, Abby Lohmeier and Dashiell and August Langsbard; siblings, Elda Mae Hackl and Jerry (Carol) Von Alven; sister and brother-in-laws, Carol (Kenneth) Bruns, Dave (Arlene) DeMotte, Robert (Carol) Zimmerman and Shirley Carpenter; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry (Kathleen) Von Alven and James Von Alven; and brothers-in-law, Edward Hackl, Warren (Ruth) Zimmerman, Fred Carpenter, Donald Zimmerman and Kenneth Zimmerman.

The family would like to thank Bert and Elaine Phelps, Andy Tennessen and Eric Burkman for their neighborly support, along with Dr. Melanie Smith and staff, Lyons Rescue Squad and the Aurora at Home staff.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Lyons Rescue Squad.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher. Service is private.

Everyone is being asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.

Hack-Jensen Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.