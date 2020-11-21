Dorothy Dumais

ST. ANNE — Dorothy C. Dumais, 87, of Mt. Vernon and formerly of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020) at White Oak Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Mt. Vernon.

Dorothy was born March 30, 1933, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Anthony and Julia Galka Klimczyk. She married Donald E. Dumais on Jan. 26, 1973, in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death May 3, 2003.

She attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb for two years.

Years ago, Dorothy had worked at Friedman’s Store in St. Anne. She had been a part-time clerk at Martin’s Drug Store in St. Anne.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Dorothy was a secretary for Permonite Manufacturing in St. Anne.

Later, she worked at Edward Grocery Store in St. Anne.

She had been a volunteer at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne. Dorothy was also a volunteer at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno for many years after Don passed away.

Dorothy loved her family, friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed helping others. She looked for the good in all situations and always found something positive.

She had a way of making everyone feel special. She easily accepted everyone she met and always treated everyone the same. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered as a bright light and will always hold a permanent place in the hearts of family and friends.

Dorothy loved playing cards with her group of lady friends.

When her husband, Don, was alive, they spent a lot of time in Las Vegas and Florida with family. Dorothy continued to spend time in Florida with her sister even after Don’s death.

Dorothy enjoyed going to Chicago Bears home games with a group of good friends and getting together to watch the Bears’ away games.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Martin) Buswell, of Woodlawn; one son and daughter-in-law, Dallas A. (Amy) Laramore, of Waukau, Wis.; four grandchildren, Tina Christenson (Cal Hanagan), of Neenah, Wis., Dallas D. (Meredith) Laramore, of Oshkosh, Wis., Jamie (Jacob) Wilhelme, of Cedarburg, Wis., and Elissa (Rick) Brown, of Plant City, Fla.; ten great-grandchildren, Adam (Tierney) Laramore, Miles, Marley and Mase Christenson, Eli, Nolan, Bailey, Oliver and Huxley Wilhelme, and Dallas J. Laramore; one sister, Antonete Allain, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her second husband, Donald E. Dumais, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dallas D. Laramore (November of 1968); her parents; two sons, Dennis Laramore and Larry Laramore; and three brothers, Joe Klimczyk, Jerry Klimczyk and Walter Klimczyk.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.