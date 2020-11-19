MILFORD — Marla Crawford, 60, of Milford, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) peacefully at home.

She was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Watseka, the daughter of Marvin Gerber (deceased) and Betty (Gerber) Kuipers.

Marla married Dale Crawford on April 25, 1980, in Watseka. He survives, of Milford.

Also surviving are a son, Ben Crawford, of Woodland; a daughter, Amanda Crawford (Steve Kilgore), of Watseka; a grandson, Landon Cotter (Arlyn Cotter), of Onarga; her brothers, Gary (Helen) Gerber, of Watseka, Jon (Julie) Gerber, of Woodland; two sisters-in-law, Shari Townsend, of Watseka, and Sherrill Dunning Riley, of Windsor, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Travis Crawford, of Watseka, Tara (Brian) Jewel, of Brook, Ind., Rachel (Jake) Nelson and their children, of Watseka, Amber (Kris) Makie, of Benecia, Calif., and Amber Henneike, of Grant Park; as well as many extended family members.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in Body Cemetery in Woodland.

Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required. Please maintain social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.