Virginia Meyer

URBANA — Virginia Fehrm Meyer, 99, of Urbana and formerly of Onarga and Ocean Springs, Miss., passed away Nov. 7, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Urbana.

She was born Sept. 17, 1921, in Chicago, the daughter of Victor and Dorothy (Kuhlberg) Fehrm. Virginia married Robert E. Meyer on July 3, 1942, in Chicago. He preceded her in death April 19, 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Norman Fehrm; and one sister, Esther Smith.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters, Patricia (James) Petillo, of Hendersonville, N.C., Lin Meyer, of Reston, Va,, Karl (Sally) Meyer, of Catawissa, Pa., Jeff (Nancy) Meyer, of Onarga, and Victor (Vikki) Meyer, of Onarga; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was a member of the Onarga United Methodist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ocean Springs, Miss,, Ocean Springs Symphony Guild, Gulf Hills Garden Club, and Historic Ocean Springs Association (HOSA).

Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

Services will be at a later date, with burial in Onarga Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice or the Onarga United Methodist Church.

