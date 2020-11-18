Marvin Zeedyk

DANFORTH — Marvin E. Zeedyk, 95, of Danforth, passed away Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at Charleston Rehab Center, Charleston.

He was the second of seven children born to Charles and Minnie (Brockman) Zeedyk, of Danforth, on Oct. 3, 1925.

Surviving are his three daughters, Betty Zeedyk (Lon Pitcher), of Savoy, Marjorie Zeedyk, of Sullivan, and Mary Zeedyk, of The Villages, Fla.; grandchildren, Amanda Justice, of Mahomet, Ryan (Nina) Mogged, of Winter Garden, Fla., Cynthia (Josh) Butler, of North Augusta, S.C., and Richard Eckhardt, of Billings, Mont.; great-grandchildren, Alex and Benjamin O’Brian, Mathew, Sarai and Luke Waughtel, and Phoenix and Lola Mogged. He is also survived by his brothers, Fred, of Eugene, Ore., and Miles (Carol), of Naples, Fla.; along with numerous nieces and nephews living across the country from Florida to Oregon.

Preceding him in death were his grandson, Michael Mogged; brothers, Leroy, Victor and Earl; and his sister, Amy Eheart.

Marvin served in the U.S. Army Calvary during World War II, spending 12 months in Japan.

He was a life-long farmer in Danforth, and tended to a small flock of sheep on this farm for more than 60 years.

Private graveside services will be in Danforth Reformed Cemetery in Danforth, with military rites by the Danforth American Legion.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp- Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Memorials may be made to Danforth American Legion.

The family is thankful for the outstanding care Marvin received at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, and Charleston Rehab Center the last six weeks of his life.

