James Styck Sr.

WATSEKA — James Elwin Styck Sr., 88, of Watseka, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

He was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Enos, Ind., the son of James Elsworth and Francis (Parks) Styck. James married Ruby (Lee) Styck on Nov. 17, 1949, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death in 1994. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Audrey; a son, Russell; a brother, Eugene; a sister, Helen Brown; a great-granddaughter, Anna; and a son-in-law, John.

Surviving are one son, James Jr. (Kathy) Styck, of Watseka; two daughters, Cindy (Randy) Trumble, of Watseka, and Denise (Robin) Scherch, of Maryland; nine grandchildren, Elaina, Jamie, Dustin, Darcey, Deanna, Janessa, Bethany, Tabitha and Lori; 10 great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Quinton, Kourtney, Gwendolyn, Clay, Kinzie, Bronson, Parker, Tyler and Alexandra; his beloved dog, Molly; and many nieces and nephews.

James was an Iroquois County Deputy Sheriff for 20 years, amongst previous law enforcement positions in Kankakee County. He also worked for UARCO for 16 years, where he was an electrician. James was a bulldozer operator for his father’s company.

From 1949 to 1952, James served in the Civil Air Patrol.

He enjoyed shooting guns, metal detecting, flying planes and was a member of the Sheldon Masonic Lodge.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, until the noon Masonic funeral rites, followed by the funeral service, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Prairie Dell Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

